Shale growth may force OPEC into another production cut in April, Citi says

OPEC may not have gone far enough to hoist oil prices through 2019 — and a weak demand outlook could prompt the need for another production cut by the cartel and its allies by spring next year, Citi's top commodities analyst said Wednesday.

"I think they went far enough for the time being," Ed Morse, Citi's global head of commodities research, told CNBC, describing last weekend's OPEC and non-OPEC agreement led by Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut crude output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) by January.

"They're going to have to re-address this issue sometime next year, but I'm glad they're meeting for their sake in April, and it may be by April they're going to have to confront another cut," Morse said of the organization's next summit in Vienna.

When asked about the size of this potential cut, Morse stopped short of making a call, instead pointing to the bigger picture: booming production volumes from the U.S. threatening OPEC's power to shape the oil market.