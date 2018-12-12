Stocks set to rally | Trump: Powell's a 'good man' | British PM faces no-confidence vote

President Donald Trump said it would be a mistake if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates when it meets next week, as it is expected to do. At the same time, the president called Fed Chief Jerome Powell a "good man." (Reuters)

Trump signaled he would take responsibility if the government shuts down next week over a fight for border wall funding. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi were more than happy to agree. (CNBC)



* Publicly, Mike Pence stays quiet for Trump. Privately, he takes on more presidential duties (CNBC)

Michael Cohen, the former longtime personal lawyer and fixer for President Trump, faces sentencing for a slew of crimes this morning, including ones potentially implicating Trump in illegal conduct. (CNBC)

A Vancouver judge set a $7.5 million U.S. bail for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, capping a week of increasing trade tensions around the dispute between the DOJ and one of China's largest hardware companies. (CNBC)



* Trump says he could intervene in Meng case if it helps US-China deal (Reuters)

A federal judge ordered porn star Stormy Daniels to pay President Trump more than $292,000 in attorneys' fees and another $1,000 in sanctions in connection with her dismissed defamation suit against the president. (CNBC)

British Prime Minister Theresa May will face a vote of no-confidence from members of her own Conservative party today. The backlash against her leadership comes as the prime minister tries to salvage her Brexit deal. (CNBC)

France was on high alert today as hundreds of security forces took part in a manhunt for a gunman. The gunman, thought to be 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt, killed three people and wounded a dozen more at a Christmas market in eastern France. (USA Today)

Amazon (AMZN) is teaming up with Omron Healthcare, which makes blood pressure monitors, as it looks for new ways to bring its voice tech into health care. Omron's blood pressure monitor can now integrate with the Amazon Alexa. (CNBC)

Investors were right to be skeptical of Verizon's (VZ) acquisitions of AOL and Yahoo. The company wrote off $4.6 billion from its two acquisitions, an admission that Oath hasn't succeeded within the broader company. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) is seeking more than $167 million in a lawsuit against former employee Martin Tripp, recent legal filings revealed. The electric carmarker has previously characterized Tripp as a disgruntled ex-employee. (CNBC)