Stocks set to rally | Trump: Powell's a 'good man' | British PM faces no-confidence vote

With the caveat that futures bear little relevance to where market ends the day, they were once again pointing to another opening rally. A similar situation saw the Dow soar as many as 368 points Tuesday, only to see it finish modestly lower. (CNBC)
* Marc Lasry: Market upset will continue with Dems in House (CNBC)
* Cramer: Pick individual stocks with long-term growth stories in this 'treacherous' market (CNBC)
Oil prices climbed this morning. They were lifted by expectations that an OPEC-led supply cut for 2019 would stabilise markets as well as hopes that long-running Sino-American trade tensions could ease. (Reuters)
The Labor Department will be back today with another set of inflation figures, following Tuesday's release of the November Producer Price Index. The Treasury will release the November federal budget statement at 2 p.m. ET. Mortgage applications are out at 7 a.m. ET. (CNBC)
Accessories retailer Vera Bradley (VRA) is one of the few companies releasing earnings this morning, while Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank parent Tailored Brands (TLRD) is out with quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)