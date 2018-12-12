Under Armour shares plunge as investor day kicks off

Under Armour's stock plunged more than 7 percent Wednesday, as the retailer's annual investor day was underway.

Shares had rallied more than 70 percent from a year ago as of Tuesday, bringing the company's market cap to roughly $9.4 billion.

Going into the meeting, analysts and investors are skeptical Under Armour will be able to continue to grow sales, especially in the U.S., where the market is highly competitive and has been plagued by wholesale retailers like Sports Authority going bankrupt.

Nomura Instinet analyst Simeon Siegel said sales in North America, which have been primarily fueled by apparel in past quarters, "may have capped."

Under Armour earlier this year said it expects revenues for the full year to rise by 3 to 4 percent but with sales in the U.S. to fall and international revenues to continue to climb. Siegel said the company could benefit from "cleaning up its product margins" and selling more sneakers and clothing directly to consumers.

There's also mounting concern around Under Armour's recognition by consumers as only a "gym-wear brand" that sells sweat-proof shirts and shorts, NPD Group analyst Matt Powell told CNBC. Analysts wonder if the company will be able to pivot away from that.

"Under Armour must shift from being a performance-driven brand to a sportswear brand," Powell said. "True performance wear is shrinking," he said, as athleisure retailers like Lululemon and Athleta are surging in popularity.