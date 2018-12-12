Workers with company stock might have too much risk in their investment portfolio

If company stock is part of your compensation package at work, you might want to give your entire investment portfolio — including retirement savings — a closer look.

Among workers who receive company stock options or participate in an employee stock purchase plan, about 29 percent of their net worth comes from those sources, according to a new study from Schwab Stock Plan Services. On top of that, 73 percent also own additional shares in their company, mostly through their workplace retirement plan.

In other words, they might have too many eggs in one basket.

"You never want to be in a position where the price movement of one particular investment can radically change the outcome of your goals," said certified financial planner Douglas Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York.