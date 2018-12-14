EU refuses to help British PM over Brexit, says 'it is not open for renegotiation'  

Britain's embattled Prime Minister Theresa May will go back to London empty-handed on Friday, after racing to Brussels to try to get a few more concessions from the European Union (EU).

The prime minister was hoping to get "legal and political" reassurances from the other 27 member countries regarding the Irish backstop — the biggest stumbling block preventing progress in the Brexit process.

Ahead of the EU summit, May admitted she was not expecting an "immediate breakthrough." Instead, she hoped both sides could revisit British lawmakers' Irish backstop concerns to improve the chances of getting her Brexit deal through the Parliament.

However, while EU leaders agreed to write a joint statement after discussing the latest Brexit developments, they did not change their position on U.K.'s withdrawal agreement from the EU.

"The Union stands by this agreement and intends to proceed with its ratification. It is not open for renegotiation," the statement said Thursday.