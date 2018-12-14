Marijuana and CBD companies can't advertise on Facebook and Google, so they're getting creative

David Bozin used to get cuts and scratches on his arms when it came time to bathe his golden retriever, Jax, who rebelled against the prospect of being dunked in water.

Then he learned that dogs, like humans, respond to the properties of cannabidiol, also known as CBD, a cannabis compound that helps the body relax without producing intoxicating effects. Bozin got to work on a line of CBD-infused dog products, including a dry shampoo and puppy treats, that he calls ZenPup.

But in trying to find customers for his new company, Bozin faces a unique challenge in today's market. He doesn't have access to Google, Facebook or Instagram (owned by Facebook), which have banned CBD and marijuana promotions. The two dominant online advertising platforms account for 57 percent of the U.S. digital ad market, according to eMarketer, and almost all emerging brands today count on Google's search ads and Facebook's precision targeting to efficiently get the word out.

"Facebook is not the end all, be all. Instagram is not the end all, be all," Bozin told CNBC. "Does that mean you're not going to see as much traffic at the get go? Sure. But at the end of the day the most important point is conversion," or getting people to buy your products, he said.

Marijuana is legal for recreational use in 10 states and Washington, D.C., and available for medical purposes in many others parts of the country. CBD is a bit more complicated because the laws are murky.