This map shows states that have extended deadlines to enroll in Obamacare

Open enrollment began Nov. 1 and runs until Saturday for most states. People who do not sign up for Obamacare insurance by the deadlines will not be able to obtain coverage until next fall, unless they have a qualifying life event such as getting married or having a child.

Five states could offer extensions at the last minute.

Sign-ups on the federal health insurance marketplace have fallen 11.7 percent from the same time last year, according to the latest figures from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The ACA's final enrollment numbers won't be tallied until next week.