This map shows states that have extended deadlines to enroll in Obamacare

An insurance agent from Sunshine Life and Health Advisors, speaks with a customer as she shops for insurance under the Affordable Care Act at a store setup in the Mall of Americas in Miami, Florida.

The open enrollment period to get health insurance next year through the Affordable Care Act ends Saturday for most Americans, but a few states will allow people to buy coverage after the deadline.

Residents of New York, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia can sign up for an ACA health-care plan until Dec. 31. The open enrollment deadline in Colorado is on Jan. 12, and the deadline in Minnesota is a day later. California's last day is Jan. 15. Massachusetts' enrollment period ends on Jan. 23.

Open enrollment began Nov. 1 and runs until Saturday for most states. People who do not sign up for Obamacare insurance by the deadlines will not be able to obtain coverage until next fall, unless they have a qualifying life event such as getting married or having a child.

Five states could offer extensions at the last minute.

Sign-ups on the federal health insurance marketplace have fallen 11.7 percent from the same time last year, according to the latest figures from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The ACA's final enrollment numbers won't be tallied until next week.