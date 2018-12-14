This map shows states that have extended deadlines to enroll in Obamacare

The open enrollment period to get health insurance next year through the Affordable Care Act ends Saturday for most Americans, but a few states will allow people to buy coverage after the deadline.
Residents of New York, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia can sign up for an ACA health-care plan until Dec. 31. The open enrollment deadline in Colorado is on Jan. 12, and the deadline in Minnesota is a day later. California's last day is Jan. 15. Massachusetts' enrollment period ends on Jan. 23.