SoftBank's Vision Fund and Alibaba Group led a $1.1 billion financing round in Indonesian e-commerce firm Tokopedia. The company operates Indonesia's largest marketplace for physical and digital goods and offers digital financial services.
Start-ups
Fintech company Plaid announced a $250 million funding round, led by Kleiner Perkins' partner Mary Meeker, who will also be joining Plaid's board. Andreessen Horowitz and Index Ventures were among the new investors, while early backers Goldman Sachs, NEA and Spark Capital also participated. The deal values Plaid at $2.65 billion, according to a person familiar with the fundraising. Plaid's software powers peer-to-peer payment app Venmo, the mobile investing app Robinhood and cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Gemini.
Faire, a wholesale marketplace taking a data-driven approach to connect local, independent retailers with brands, artisans and makers, announced $100 million in financing. Lightspeed Venture Partners and Y Combinator led the round, with participation from DST Global partners, Founders Fund, Sequoia, Forerunner Ventures and Khosla Ventures. Faire now counts more than 15,000 retailers and more than 2,000 makers on the platform.
Morgan Stanley led a $50 million Series D round in data warehouse virtualization company AtScale. Previous investors Storm Ventures, Wells Fargo and Atlantic Bridge also participated in the round. AtScale allows enterprise customers to integrate cloud data platforms into the company's business operation analytics.
Robotiq, based in Quebec City, announced $31 million CAD (about $23.2 million U.S.) in funding from Battery Ventures. Robotiq makes robotic equipment and software including specially designed, plug-and-play "grippers," force sensors and camera technology.
Tigera, an enterprise cybersecurity company focused on compliance solutions for Kubernetes platforms, closed a $30 million Series B round, led by Insight Venture Partners and with participation from Madrona, NEA and Wing.
Developer software company LogDNA announced $25 million in Series B funding, led by Emergence Capital with participation from Initialized Capital, Y Combinator, Continuity Growth and Providence Equity. LogDNA works with clients like IBM, Instacart and Lime to manage development and production data.
Guru, a company that collects and verifies institutional knowledge for distribution across businesses, completed a $25 million Series B round. Thrive Capital led the round, with participation from Emergence Capital, FirstMark Capital, Slack Fund and Michael Dell's MSD Capital. Guru works with businesses like Shopify, Square and Spotify to centralize a company's data.
The Riveter, a company that runs coworking spaces for women, raised $15 million in Series A financing, led by Alpha Edison. The company currently operates in Seattle and Los Angeles, and is planning expansions to cities in New York, Texas, North Carolina and elsewhere. The Riveter previously raised $4.75 million from venture firm Madrona.
Solo.io, an enterprise cloud company, raised $11 million in Series A funding, led by Redpoint Ventures and with participation from True Ventures. Founded last year by Idit Levine, the company develops open source software to help businesses adopt and operate cloud technologies.
InterVenn BioSciences, a biotech company working on a blood-based diagnostic test for ovarian cancer, announced $9.4 million in new capital from investors including Genoa Ventures, True Ventures and Amplify Partners.
Funds and firms
JMI Equity, based in Baltimore and San Diego, closed its latest fund with $1.2 billion in committed capital. JMI Equity Fund IX will focus on software companies and make investments ranging from $15 million to over $100 million. The firm's previous investments include Adaptive Insights, Eloqua and ServiceNow.
Calibrate Ventures is launching its first with nearly $80 million in committed capital. The firm, whose founders previously bet on Chegg, Dollar Shave Club and Ring, is currently invested in robotics and consumer companies.
—CNBC's Kate Rooney contributed to this report.