Fintech company Plaid announced a $250 million funding round, led by Kleiner Perkins' partner Mary Meeker, who will also be joining Plaid's board. Andreessen Horowitz and Index Ventures were among the new investors, while early backers Goldman Sachs, NEA and Spark Capital also participated. The deal values Plaid at $2.65 billion, according to a person familiar with the fundraising. Plaid's software powers peer-to-peer payment app Venmo, the mobile investing app Robinhood and cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Gemini.

Faire, a wholesale marketplace taking a data-driven approach to connect local, independent retailers with brands, artisans and makers, announced $100 million in financing. Lightspeed Venture Partners and Y Combinator led the round, with participation from DST Global partners, Founders Fund, Sequoia, Forerunner Ventures and Khosla Ventures. Faire now counts more than 15,000 retailers and more than 2,000 makers on the platform.

Morgan Stanley led a $50 million Series D round in data warehouse virtualization company AtScale. Previous investors Storm Ventures, Wells Fargo and Atlantic Bridge also participated in the round. AtScale allows enterprise customers to integrate cloud data platforms into the company's business operation analytics.