Asian stocks poised for cautious trade on the back of weak sentiment

  • Stocks in Australia were cautious in early trade.
  • The Bank of International Settlements, an umbrella group for the world’s central banks, said Sunday that recent market tensions are a sign of more turmoil to come, warning that a normalization of monetary policy is likely to trigger a flurry of sharp sell-offs in the near future.

Stocks in Australia were cautious in morning trade on Monday following a report suggesting further turmoil for the markets in 2019.

The ASX 200 was slightly lower in early trade, despite most sectors being in positive territory.

The heavily-weighted financial subindex fell 0.96 percent, with shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks seeing declines. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group dropped 2.24 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia declined by 0.48 percent, Westpac shed 1 percent and National Australia Bank slipped 1.35 percent.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a lower open for Japan's Nikkei 225 which last closed at 21,347.83. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,265 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,220.

BIS: Market sell-off wasn't 'isolated'

The Bank of International Settlements (BIS), an umbrella group for the world’s central banks, said on Sunday that recent market tensions are a sign of more turmoil to come. It warned that a normalization of monetary policy is likely to trigger a flurry of sharp sell-offs in the near future.

"The market tensions we saw during this quarter were not an isolated event," Claudio Borio, head of the monetary and economic department at the BIS, said in the report.

"Monetary policy normalization was bound to be challenging, especially in light of trade tensions and political uncertainty," Borio added.

The report comes at a time when stocks worldwide have come under renewed pressure from a myriad of factors, ranging from a global trade war between the world's two largest economies, to intensifying concerns about a possible economic slowdown over the coming months.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged about 500 points to close at its lowest level since early May, following a wider decline in stock markets globally. In early trade on Sunday evening stateside, futures implied a continued decline for the Dow at Monday's open.

Renault reportedly demands Nissan shareholder meeting

Renault's deputy CEO, Thierry Bollore, wrote a letter to Nissan urging the Japanese automaker to hold a shareholder meeting, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

In the letter, Bollore cited the arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn in Tokyo last month as a "significant risk" to the car makers' partnership. Ghosn was apprehended in November on suspicions of underreporting income and misusing company funds.

Ghosn is considered the mastermind behind the alliance between French automaker Renault and Japanese manufacturers Nissan and Mitsubishi. Renault saved Nissan from the brink of bankruptcy in 1999, and took a 40 percent stake in the company.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.433 after touching lows below 96.5 in the previous trading week.

The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 113.33 against the dollar after touching highs around 112.3 last week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7177 after seeing highs around the $0.724 handle in the previous trading week.

— CNBC's Sam Meredith and Javier E. David contributed to this report.

