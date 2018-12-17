Asian stocks poised for cautious trade on the back of weak sentiment

Stocks in Australia were cautious in morning trade on Monday following a report suggesting further turmoil for the markets in 2019.
The ASX 200 was slightly lower in early trade, despite most sectors being in positive territory.
The heavily-weighted financial subindex fell 0.96 percent, with shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks seeing declines. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group dropped 2.24 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia declined by 0.48 percent, Westpac shed 1 percent and National Australia Bank slipped 1.35 percent.
Meanwhile, futures pointed to a lower open for Japan's Nikkei 225 which last closed at 21,347.83. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,265 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,220.