Asian stocks poised for cautious trade on the back of weak sentiment

The Bank of International Settlements (BIS), an umbrella group for the world’s central banks, said on Sunday that recent market tensions are a sign of more turmoil to come. It warned that a normalization of monetary policy is likely to trigger a flurry of sharp sell-offs in the near future.

"The market tensions we saw during this quarter were not an isolated event," Claudio Borio, head of the monetary and economic department at the BIS, said in the report.

"Monetary policy normalization was bound to be challenging, especially in light of trade tensions and political uncertainty," Borio added.

The report comes at a time when stocks worldwide have come under renewed pressure from a myriad of factors, ranging from a global trade war between the world's two largest economies, to intensifying concerns about a possible economic slowdown over the coming months.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged about 500 points to close at its lowest level since early May, following a wider decline in stock markets globally. In early trade on Sunday evening stateside, futures implied a continued decline for the Dow at Monday's open.