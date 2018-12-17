China's 'pent up demand' may prop up Hong Kong's property market in 2019

Hong Kong property prices have fallen sharply and look set to continue their downward trend until the end of 2019— but there's no danger of an all-out crash, experts said Monday.

That's because resilient local economic fundamentals and pent-up demand from mainland Chinese who have moved to Hong Kong will likely stem the decline next year, they told CNBC.

"If you look at the basic fundamentals, unless we get a financial crisis in China or something like that, I think we're looking at a correction — not a crisis in the Hong Kong property market," said Peter Churchouse, founder of Hong Kong-based real estate investment firm Portwood Capital.

Housing is a key economic component in crowded and land-scarce Hong Kong, where about 7.4 million people inhabit small, mountainous islands and a craggy peninsula bordering the southern end of mainland China.