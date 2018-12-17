Here's how to choose between the Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple HomePod

You've probably seen and maybe played with smart speakers like the Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple HomePod, but they all seem to look and work about the same. Which one should you buy?

It depends. An Amazon Echo might be the best choice in one house, for example, while a Google Home might be perfect for a different family. Or, if you're really technical, you might want to buy a whole bunch of smart speakers in different shapes and sizes to place all over your house. (As long as they're from the same company. While you can certainly put smart speakers from Apple, Google and Amazon in your house, none of them work together, so that will just cause more of a headache. Pick one brand and stick to it.)

This guide isn't meant to say one is better than the other, but instead to give you an understanding so that you can pick which one will work best for you.

Here's what you need to know.