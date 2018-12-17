Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Oracle, Boeing and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Oracle shares rose as much as 3.6 percent during after hours trading Monday as the company beat expectations on both earnings and revenue. The computer technology company earned 80 cents per share, while analysts expected 78 cents per share. It also beat revenue expectations of $9.52 billion, reporting $9.57 billion in revenue.

Boeing shares rose 1.2 percent after hours as the company announced it will increase its quarterly dividend 20 percent to $2.05 per share. It will also increase its share repurchase program to $20 billion, up from its original plan of $18 billion.

Qualcomm's stock rose as much as 2 percent after the market close on Monday. Earlier in the day, the chipmaker announced a new modem for Internet of Things applications, as the communications industry prepares to transition to a 5G cellular network. The applications include asset trackers, health monitors, security systems, smart city sensors and smart meters. This modem is 50 percent smaller than its predecessor and would reduce power consumption by up to 70 percent.

Heico shares rose more than 2.7 percent as it beat expectations in revenue in its quarterly earnings. The aerospace and electronics company reported $477 million in revenue. Analysts expected $463 million.