Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: BA, GOOGL, AMZN, GS, PCG & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Boeing, Embraer – The jet makers announced they had finalized the terms of a joint venture first announced in July, in which Boeing will pay $4.2 billion for an 80 percent stake. The partnership, which still needs Brazilian government approval, would be comprised of Embraer's commercial aircraft and services operations.

HCA, Humana, UnitedHealth – These and other health-care stocks are on watch after a federal judge ruled the Affordable Care Act as unconstitutional in a case that is seen as likely to go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Best Buy – Bank of America/Merrill Lynch downgraded Best Buy to "underperform" from "neutral," noting overall deceleration in industry growth trends as well as its continued caution on key areas for the electronics retailer, such as TVs.

Jack In The Box – The restaurant chain said it is exploring a number of strategic and financial alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including a possible sale.

PG&E – California regulators say the utility company falsified natural gas pipeline safety records for years. An investigation found PG&E did not have sufficient staff to fulfill required inspections, and pressured employees to complete the work. PG&E said it is taking actions in response to the state's findings.

Bristol-Myers Squibb – The drugmaker is near a deal to sell its French over-the-counter drug business to Japan's Taisho Pharmaceutical for $1.6 billion, according to a Bloomberg report.

Alphabet – The company's Google unit announced a $1 billion investment to establish a new campus known as Google Hudson Square in New York City.

ABB – The Swiss engineering company ABB is selling an 80.1 percent stake in its Power Grids division to Japan's Hitachi for $11 billion.

Amazon.com – Amazon is sharpening its focus on the bottom line and making moves to remove unprofitable items from its site, according to The Wall Street Journal.

EQT – EQT's board is asking to meet with major shareholders Toby and Derek Rice for talks after the two threatened a board challenge, according to a Reuters report. The Rice family sold Rice Energy to EQT for $6.7 billion last year and now own a 2.75 percent stake, but is said to be unhappy with the energy producer's direction.

Lululemon – Lululemon was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Stifel Nicolaus, which said it sees positive sales momentum at the athletic apparel maker that puts it on target for double-digit revenue growth.

Goldman Sachs – Goldman is the target of criminal charges in Malaysia stemming from the 1MDB scandal. Charges were also filed against two former employees in the case involving alleged money laundering at the state-run fund.

Stanley Black & Decker – The tool maker was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Deutsche Bank, saying it continues to like the company's fundamentals and is now less concerned than it was previously about the possible impact of tariffs.

Sherwin-Williams – The paint maker was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan Chase, which thinks coatings companies will benefit from positive pricing momentum.