The same advice applies to investing.

In 2008, when the markets were going crazy, Ariely found himself checking his own accounts more frequently as everything changed every half hour.

On a Friday morning, before a weekend away with his wife, he found himself consumed with checking his investments. And the compulsion put him in a bad mood.

"I wasn't going to sell," he said. "I wasn't going to buy; I was just kind of looking obsessively.

"It was about noon when I realized I was out of control," Ariely added. "I was looking too much."

What Ariely did next might seem extreme to some investors. He entered his password wrong three times and locked himself out of his account.