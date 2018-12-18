A Tesla senior sales executive, Dan Kim, has left the company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Kim, who joined Tesla in January, left for online travel site Airbnb, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. The job change was also reflected on a LinkedIn page that appears to belong to Kim, who was listed as the former head of global sales, marketing and delivery operations at Tesla.

Kim departed last month and his duties at the electric automaker are being handled by other people on his team, according to the person. Kim was a senior director in global sales and marketing under Robin Ren, the vice president of worldwide sales at Tesla.

Tesla declined to comment. Airbnb didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prior to joining Tesla, Kim held executive roles in marketing at Solera, a company that makes vehicle analytics, according to his Wikipedia and LinkedIn pages. Before that Kim founded a chain of frozen yogurt stores called Red Mango.

Tesla has experienced intense turnover at several levels in its ranks. In September, short seller Jim Chanos compiled a list that showed the company had lost more than 40 executives in 2018. In late November, CNBC reported that Tesla's global head of security left after 11 months on the job and the company's head of digital product confirmed in December he has left the company.