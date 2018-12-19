Asian markets open mixed; SoftBank Corp down 10 percent from IPO price

Asian stocks were mixed at the start of Wednesday's session, with the widely watched SoftBank Corp tumbling on its trading debut in Japan.

Shares of SoftBank Corp, the mobile unit of conglomerate SoftBank Group, fell as much as 10 percent from its initial public offering price of 1,500 yen ($13.36) when it started trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company's 2.65 trillion yen ($23.6 billion) IPO is the largest ever in Japan and the second-largest in the world behind Alibaba's $25 billion IPO in 2014.

In the broader Japanese market, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.3 percent from its previous close of 21,115.45 and the Topix index was down 0.24 percent from 1,562.51 yesterday.

Australian stocks were also in negative territory. The ASX 200 slipped by 0.24 percent from the previous close of 5,589.5 points.

South Korean stocks, however, bucked the trend. The Kospi index was 0.36 higher than its last close of 2,062.11.