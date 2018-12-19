Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said a lot about privacy this year — he's had to, as the company faced new scrutiny over how it collects and shares information about its users.

This is nothing new. Zuckerberg has been quelling user concerns ever since he built the predecessor to Facebook, called Facemash, at Harvard back in 2003. When users of the service complained that their pictures were being used without permission, Zuckerberg took the site down and apologized. That wouldn't be the last time Zuckerberg apologized for a perceived breach of privacy.

Here's a comprehensive look back at what Zuckerberg has said about privacy and controlling data, based on CNBC research and Michael Zimmer's "Zuckerberg files," and updated with statements from 2018.