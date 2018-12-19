Federal judge restricts travel of ex-Trump official Michael Flynn after lashing him at hearing

Judge postpones Michael Flynn's sentencing, says he 'sold his country out' 5 Hours Ago | 01:30

An already ticked off federal judge on Tuesday slapped Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security advisor, with restrictions on his travel as he awaits sentencing.

Judge Emmet Sullivan's order came hours after he told Flynn "arguably you sold your country out" — and suggested the retired Army lieutenant general could face prison if a sentencing proceeded as scheduled on Tuesday afternoon.

Sullivan, noting that he had just learned that Flynn had not previously had his travel restricted, ordered the former Trump official to stay within 50 miles of Washington, D.C. from now on.

The judge also ordered Flynn to surrender his passport, adding, "To the extent the defendant wishes to travel outside that area, he is directed to file a motion seeking leave of Court."

The judge further wrote that Flynn's already planned international travel is approved, without revealing Flynn's destination or destinations. The travel restriction order takes effect Jan. 4.