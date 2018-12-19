When I got home from work Tuesday night I looked at my Google Pixel phone and said, "OK Google, book me a reservation at Due 360," an Argentinian restaurant in a nearby town. To my surprise, Google's smart voice assistant called the restaurant and booked a reservation for 6:45. I never had to touch my phone, open another app or even talk to someone at the restaurant.
It was wild.
It's a feature that began rolling out last month around the U.S. to some owners of Google's Pixel phones. Google's pilot started in Phoenix, Atlanta, San Francisco and New York, but I live in the suburbs of New Jersey, so I was surprised that it worked where I live, and for a restaurant I had no idea supported the service.
It blew me away, so I wanted to explain how it worked for me, and what the restaurant said when I arrived.
First, some background.