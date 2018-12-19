Dow futures higher | Fed rate decision set | Pfizer, GSK agree to $12.7 billion deal

The sentencing of Michael Flynn was postponed after the judge told the ex-national security advisor "arguably you sold your country out" — and warned the fallen Army lieutenant general that he might be sent to jail if he didn't agree to the delay. (CNBC)

Federal judges reviewing complaints lodged against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh said that the allegations against him are serious but that they must dismiss them without determining their merits. (CNBC)

The U.S. Senate passed a bill changing sentencing guidelines for federal prisoners. The government will allow early release for potentially tens of thousands of inmates who were convicted of nonviolent crimes. (WSJ)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Pfizer (PFE) announced a $12.7 billion all-stock deal to combine their consumer health businesses in a joint venture that will be 68 percent owned by Glaxo. (Reuters)

Facebook (FB) said it did not give some companies access to user data without their permission. That follows a Times report that some companies were allowed greater access to user data, including Microsoft's Bing search engine.

With a modified Tesla (TSLA) Model X zipping through a Boring Company tunnel last night, Elon Musk took the wraps off his vision of a high-speed tunnel system he believes could ease congestion and revolutionize commutes. (CNBC)

Diego Piacentini, one of the most senior executives at Amazon (AMZN) who had previously led its international business, has left the company after a two-year hiatus, adding to a string of executive departures over the past year. (CNBC)

Japan's SoftBank Corp began trading today in Tokyo in Japan's biggest-ever IPO and one of the largest the world has seen. Shares open down 6.40 percent at 1,404.00 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. (CNBC)

Blockchain startup Digital Asset's CEO and one of the most prominent supporters of the distributed ledger technology on Wall Street, Blythe Masters, is stepping down after about four years in the role. (Reuters)