Dow futures higher | Fed rate decision set | Pfizer, GSK agree to $12.7 billion deal

FedEx (FDX) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $4.03 per share, nine cents above estimates, with revenue also slightly above Street forecasts. However, the package delivery company also lowered its 2019 forecast on weakness In Europe and an overall decline in global trade.
Jabil Circuit (JBL) beat estimates by two cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 90 cents per share, and the electronics manufacturer also saw revenue beat forecasts. Jabil also gave strong current quarter revenue guidance, and said efforts to diversify into new markets were paying off.
Micron Technology (MU) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.97 per share, a penny ahead of estimates, but the chip maker's revenue fell short of Street forecasts. Micron also issued an outlook that was shy of estimates, pointing to a glut of memory chips on the market.
Boeing (BA) raised its forecast for jet sales in India, despite continuing losses by India-based airlines.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) will sell its French consumer health unit to Japan's Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings for $1.6 billion. Bloomberg had reported earlier this week that the two sides were near a deal.
Drug inspectors in India have seized samples of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) baby powder, according to a source quoted by Reuters. That follows an earlier Reuters report that the company knew for decades that its talc products contained asbestos.
Former Wall Disney Chief Operating Officer Tom Staggs is the leading candidate to become the next CEO of CBS (CBS), according to the Wall Street Journal.
Japanese conglomerate Japan Post Holdings plans to take a roughly 7 percent stake in U.S.-based disability insurer Aflac (AFL). The purchase would need regulatory approval in the U.S. and Japan, which Aflac said it expected in the second half of 2019.
General Electric (GE) has filed confidentially for an initial public offering of its GE Healthcare unit, according to a Bloomberg report.