Asian stocks marginally lower after Fed raises interest rates

  • Stocks in Asia were on guard in the morning.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, the major indexes hit new closing lows for 2018 after the Fed appeared to continued to include a statement that more rate hikes would be appropriate after raising interest rates for the fourth time in 2018.
  • The Fed raised its fed funds target range to 2.25 to 2.5 percent Wednesday.

Stocks in Asia were cautious on Thursday morning after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the fourth time in 2018.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped nearly 1 percent in early trade while the Topix index declined by 0.43 percent. Shares of conglomerate Softbank continued to remain under pressure on Thursday, slipping around 3 percent in the morning, a day after the lackluster public debut of its mobile unit on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi shed 1.17 percent, with chipmaker SK Hynix's stock dropping more than 2.8 percent while LG Electronics declined by 2.76 percent,

The ASX 200 in Australia traded near flat, as shares of the country's so-called Big Four banks mostly saw losses. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group fell 0.3 percent, Westpac shed 0.08 percent and National Australia Bank slipped 0.09 percent. Commonwealth Bank of Australia was higher by 0.23 percent.

Fed hikes rates

Overnight on Wall Street, the major indexes hit new closing lows for 2018. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 351.98 points to close at 23,323.66 while the S&P 500 shed 1.5 percent to end the trading day at 2,506.96. The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.1 percent to close at 6,636.83.

That came on the back of the Fed raising its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to a target range between 2.25 to 2.5 percent, in a widely anticipated move.

The move marked the fourth increase this year by the U.S. central bank and the ninth since it began normalizing rates in December 2015. It came despite President Donald Trump's tweets against rate hikes. On Monday, he said "it is incredible" that "the Fed is even considering yet another interest rate hike" amid the turmoil outside of the U.S.

Officials, however, now project two hikes next year, which is a reduction but still ahead of current market pricing of no additional moves next year.

The language in the post-meeting statement was also not entirely dovish, or easy on its outlook for rates. The committee continued to include a statement that more rate hikes would be appropriate, though it did soften the tone a bit.

"What was a bit surprising is that the post (meeting) statement says that 'some further gradual increases (my emphasis) in the target range for the federal fund rate will be consistent….". The expectation here was that all reference to 'gradual' could be dropped, significantly a formal end to the Fed being on 'auto-pilot' with respect to its rate rise cycle to date, as long as the economy and inflation were broadly performing as expected," Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, said in a morning note.

"We'd nevertheless judge that the Fed has now moved into fairly full-blown 'data dependency mode," Attrill said.

Currencies

Central bank meetings will be in focus today. The Bank of Japan's two-day rate review ends Thursday, and its widely expected to keep interest rates targets unchanged amid global risks. The Bank of England will also be meeting on Thursday — analysts are not expecting any changes to interest rates.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.035 after seeing an earlier low of 96.554.

The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 112.44 after seeing lows above 112.5 in the previous session. The Australian dollar was at $0.7106 after declining from levels around $0.72 yesterday.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

