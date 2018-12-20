Microsoft didn't make a big deal about it, but it released a very cool application called Font Maker this year. It lets you create a font out of your own handwriting.

The app only works on newer versions of Windows 10, and you can only use it with a stylus on a touchscreen device. Plus, it's only intended for English at the moment.

While it's not going to bring in a whole lot of money, like Office or Windows or Azure, it's a lot of fun to use, and typing in your very own font once you're finished is endlessly rewarding.

In fact, I'm writing this article now in my custom font inside the Visual Studio Code text editor. But I can also use it in other apps, like Word or Evernote. I can even use it on other computers, even Macs, because every time you create a new font, it generates a file in TrueType format, which isn't limited to Windows.

I'll show you how it works.