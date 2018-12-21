Buffalo Wild Wings is getting a major redesign. Here's a look inside

Your local Buffalo Wild Wings may look a little different in the near future.

The sports bar, which was acquired by Inspire Brands earlier this year, debuted its new store design this week, showcasing a sleek, modern and community-focused look.

Buffalo Wild Wings' new design includes a more prominent bar area, flexible seating areas, VIP spaces and the latest in audio and visual tech. The layout is aimed at making it easier for friends to meet at the restaurant, the company said.

The exterior of the building will feature wood, metal and brick as well as a refreshed logo boarded by a single yellow band. There will also be a dedicated entrance just for takeout orders.

Here's a look inside of Buffalo Wild Wings new locations: