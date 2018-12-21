A boy called Google and a girl named Vista: Why parents name their kids after tech

Oliver Kai, now 13 with floppy brown hair and braces, is sweet but totally uninterested in telling a journalist more than 7,000 miles away about what it's like to be named after one of the most powerful of companies in the world.

"I am sometimes shy about it," he said simply. "People ask me why my name is like this, and I tell them."

Because it's not his first name, it's not something that his peers needle him over very often, and when it does come up, the remarks aren't exactly scathing.

"Sometimes people call me the smart guy," he said. "Like Google, like I know everything."

"He is a smart guy!" his dad exclaimed proudly. "He has a special character."

Kai will occasionally tease his son — calling him Google, or Oliver Google — but overall he seems to be more bashful about the name than his son is.

"He knows that I use Google a lot in my work, and I still do — he goes from accepting it to not accepting it," the father said. "I don't want him to feel like it was something for a PR purpose. It really was something else."

While the name was certainly inspired by the search engine, Kai and his wife had also read an old English children's book about an imaginary creature called Google, and felt that naming their son after a big number — a googol — would represent how many friends he would make in his life.

"It was something special and unique," he said. "It also made a buzz."

For several years, he kept a blog about his son, which is still viewable via the Internet Archive.