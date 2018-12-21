Why Companies like Netflix and Amazon are partnering with Dolby to bring us better entertainment

The name Dolby has become synonymous with entertainment. Since its founding more than 50 years ago, the company has outfitted movie theaters with its audio technology and played a major role in making stereo and surround sound technology ubiquitous in theaters and homes. Now Dolby is working to improve the audio visual experience on the go by bringing its Atmos and Vision technologies to our phones. Amazon and Netflix are using the technology for their streaming services.

CNBC takes a look at how Dolby is changing the way we experience entertainment.