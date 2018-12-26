Trump and first lady Melania make surprise visit to US troops in Iraq

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Wednesday made a surprise post-Christmas visit to Iraq to meet with political and military personnel.

"President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

This is the first time Trump has visited U.S. troops in a war zone since becoming president.

Air Force One left the U.S. overnight from Washington, D.C., and landed at an airbase west of Baghdad Wednesday evening. Photos of the trip surfaced on Reuters Wednesday. National security advisor John Bolton was also present, according to Reuters.

Trump will also visit U.S. troops at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on his way back to Washington.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.