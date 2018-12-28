Aretha Franklin's estate may owe the IRS $8 million. A look at music stars who died under a financial cloud

Personal Finance

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: Aretha Franklin performs at the International Jazz Day Concert on the South Lawn of the White House on April 29, 2016 in Washington, DC. The event was presented by actor Morgan Freeman and included remarks by President Obama. (Photo by Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images)
Pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images

"Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin, who died in August of pancreatic cancer at age 76, reportedly owes the IRS nearly $8 million in back taxes and penalties at the time of her passing. Franklin who also had no will or trust when she died, is under IRS audit — but an attorney for her estate disputes reported amounts owed. Whatever the truth, it's apparent Franklin, like Prince and many other music superstars, died in some degree of financial disarray — despite being worth an estimated $80 million as of this year.

Prince, who died of an accidental drug overdose at age 57 in April 2016, also had no will or trust — or any tax shelter of any kind — so his estimated $200 million estate ended up being subject to as much as 50 percent in federal and state taxes, Billboard magazine reported last year. Even the estate of Michael Jackson has wrangled with the IRS over the value of its vast holdings, and therefore estate taxes owed, since the music legend's passing in 2009.

Here's a look at 11 music superstars sang or strummed their hearts out on the way to worldwide fame and untold fortune — only to fail to protect their portfolios and pass them safely on to heirs by neglecting to draw up a last will and testament. As the stories of these celebrities attest, everyone — rich or poor, famous or not — can make bad financial decisions.

"Some of the most important financial planning recommendations do not fall within the realm of investment, insurance or retirement planning, but instead involve estate planning with wills, powers of attorney and advance directives," Tim Maurer, wealth advisor and director of personal finance for Buckingham and the BAM Alliance and author of "Simple Money," told CNBC in April 2016.

"We avoid the discussion because it involves a topic we'd rather not consider, but while the probability of your imminent passing is low, the damage done from a lack of estate planning is so significant that it demands our immediate attention."

— By CNBC's Kenneth Kiesnoski

  • Prince

    Died: April 21, 2016 (age 57)

    Cause of death: Accidental drug overdose

    Reported size of estate at death: $200 million

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 04: Prince performs during the 'Pepsi Halftime Show' at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Daniel | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

  • Amy Winehouse

    Died: July 23, 2011 (age 27)

    Cause of death: Alcohol poisoning

    Reported size of estate at death: $4.66 million

    GLASTONBURY, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 28: Amy Winehouse performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28 2008 in Glastonbury, Somerset, England. Nearly 175,000 people were expected to be on site for the three-day music festival which started yesterday and features headline acts Kings of Leon, rapper Jay-Z and Britpop veterans The Verve. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
    Matt Cardy | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

  • Kurt Cobain

    Died: April 5, 1994 (age 27)

    Cause of death: Suicide

    Reported size of estate: $450 million

    Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City, 11/18/93. Photo by Frank Micelotta. *** Special Rates Apply *** Call for Rates ***
    Frank Micelotta Archive | Hulton Archive | Getty Images

  • Tupac Shakur

    Died: Sept. 13, 1996 (age 25)

    Cause of death: Homicide

    Reported size of estate at death: $40 million

    Rapper/actor Tupac Shakur holding legal documents while gesturing w. hands outside courthouse after his arrest on charges of sodomy involving 20-yr-old woman. (Photo by Kimberly Butler/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images)
    Kimberly Butler | The LIFE Images Collection | Getty Images

  • Jimi Hendrix

    Died: Sept. 18, 1970 (age 27)

    Cause of death: Suspected drug overdose

    Reported size of estate at death: $175 million

    Jimi Hendrix
    The Evening Standard | Getty Images

  • Bob Marley

    Died: May 11, 1981 (age 36)

    Cause of death: Cancer

    Reported size of estate at death: $30 million

    Bob Marley
    Andrew Hussein | Getty Images

  • Sonny Bono

    Died: Jan. 5, 1998 (age 62)

    Cause of death: Skiing accident

    Reported size of estate at death: $15 million

    12th December 1967: A headshot of married American pop singers Cher (left) and Sonny Bono (1935 - 1998) of the pop duo Sonny and Cher at an S.D.G. party for actor James Coburn. Cher has bangs and a bouffant ponytail on top of her head; she wears dramatic eye makeup and false eye lashes. Sonny wears a bohemian peasant blouse with floral embroidery. (Photo by Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images)
    Frank Edwards | Archive Photos | Getty Images

  • Barry White

    Died: July 4, 2003 (age 58)

    Cause of death: Stroke

    Reported size of estate at death: $20 million

    Barry White in concert circa 1980's (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)
    Jeffrey Mayer | WireImage | Getty Images

  • Marvin Gaye

    Died: April 1, 1984 (age 44)

    Cause of death: Homicide

    Reported size of estate at death: $5 million

    American Soul musician Marvin Gaye (1939 - 1984) performs onstage at the Holiday Star Theater, Merrillville, Indiana, June 10, 1983. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
    Paul Natkin | Archive Photos | Getty Images

  • John Denver

    Died: Oct. 12, 1997 (age 53)

    Cause of death: Airplane crash

    Reported size of estate at death: $60 million

    American musician John Denver (1943 - 1997) performs on stage at Chicagofest, Chicago, Illinois, August 9, 1982. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
    Paul Natkin | Archive Photos | Getty Images

  • Billie Holiday

    Died: July 17, 1959 (age 44)

    Cause of death: Cirrhosis/heart failure/pulmonary edema

    Reported size of estate at death: $1 million

    1st February 1942: American jazz singer Billie Holiday (1915 - 1959) sings in front of a microphone at a Sunday afternoon jam session at Ryan's on 52nd Street, New York City. (Photo by Charles Peterson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
    Charles Peterson | Archive Photos | Getty Images

