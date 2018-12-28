Asian stocks trade cautiously following Wall Street turbulence

Shares in Asia traded cautiously on Friday morning following a turbulent session on Wall Street that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunge more than 600 points at its low.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.42 percent in early trade while the Topix index declined by 0.72 percent after both indexes saw two straight days of gains. Shares of Fast Retailing, the company behind the Uniqlo chain of apparel stores, rose around 0.4 percent.

South Korea's Kospi, on the other hand, gained 0.68 percent.

The ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.29 percent, with the sectors in mixed territory. The heavily weighted financial subindex rose 0.87 percent as shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks saw gains. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group climbed up by 0.68 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 1.02 percent, Westpac gained 0.91 percent and National Australia Bank advanced 1.11 percent.

The mainland Chinese markets, watched in relation to the Sino-U.S. trade war, are set to open at 9.30 a.m. HK/SIN.