$1 cocktails and cheesy bacon fries could make Dine Brands, McDonald's top restaurant stocks in 2019

McDonald's shares ended 2018 up only 3 percent, but at least one analyst expects even greater growth this year — going so far as to name the stock one of his top restaurant picks for 2018.

Mark Kalinowski, president and CEO, Kalinowski Equity Research, put out his 10th annual top restaurant picks Wednesday, naming McDonald's and Dine Brands as his two top stocks for the coming year.

Kalinowski's previous picks have outperformed the S&P 500 since 2009.

"Looking back to the end of 2009, and through the end of 2018, the value of $10,000 invested in the Kalinowski top picks would now be worth $58,345," Kalinowski wrote. "The value of $10,000 invested in the S&P 500 over that time would now be worth $30,048."

This year, Kalinowski applauded Dine Brands, in particular Applebee's, as well as McDonald's for their menu innovation and their ability to drive sales.