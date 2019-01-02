Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Apple shares fell 7 percent as the company lowered its first-quarter-revenue forecast on Wednesday. The company said it now expects $84 billion in revenue this quarter, down from its previous outlook for revenue between $89 billion and $93 billion. Analysts expected $91.5 billion in revenue, according to a Refinitiv consensus estimate. Apple told CNBC's Josh Lipton that the shortfall was primarily in China.

Netflix shares fell nearly 2 percent as the streaming company faces criticism for taking down an episode of Hasan Minhaj's show "Patriot Act" at the request of Saudi Arabia. The kingdom alleged that the episode, which was critical of the Saudi government, violated its anti-cybercrime law. In that episode, Minhaj suggests that the U.S. reevaluates its relationship with Saudi Arabia after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

IZEA Worldwide shares soared more than 29 percent during after-hours as the company announced it won several six-figure contracts in December. The marketing company signed deals with a large grocery chain, an international restaurant chain, an electronics manufacturer and an apparel-maker.