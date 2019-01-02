Trump's approval ratings are low but steady — possibly a good sign for his re-election chances

President Donald Trump enters 2019 facing threats to his presidency from all sides.

Special counsel Robert Mueller continues his probe, which has resulted in convictions of three former top Trump aides. The stock market, Trump's barometer for his own success, is suffering its worst performance since the 2008 financial crisis. A quarter of the government remains closed. And on Thursday, Democrats will take the House of Representatives.

But Trump's situation is not as dire as Democrats might hope, since his approval rating has stubbornly refused to budge.

He remains exactly as overwhelmingly popular among Republicans as he was the first day of his presidency. Among the wider public, Trump remains unpopular — but not dramatically more so than many other modern presidents.

While his dismal approval rating was an outlier on the day he took office, it is now — while still in the low 40s — more or less within a typical range for a president at this point in a term. Other presidents started off popular only to quickly lose support as they quit campaigning and began to govern. Trump, whose leadership style is often criticized as erratic or unsteady, has remained steadily unpopular.

It has been 712 days since Trump became president. That many days into his own presidency, President Ronald Reagan had less public support than Trump does, according to a tracker from the political science website FiveThirtyEight.

President Barack Obama, whose first-day approval bested Trump's by more than 20 percentage points, was less than 5 percentage points more popular than Trump 712 days in. President Bill Clinton was less than 2 percentage points more popular.

Of course, voters sent all three former presidents back to the Oval Office for a second term.