Democratic Party's 2020 election strategy is akin to 'Trumpism without Trump'

The Democratic Party should take some time to reflect on exactly what it is they stand for if they are to make sure Donald Trump is just a one-term president, a professor of international politics told CNBC on Wednesday.

While 2019 has just started, the 2020 presidential season is about to kick into full swing.

More than 30 Democrats are thinking about announcing presidential bids, but very few stand out as obvious front-runners and there are plenty of questions facing the party as It prepares to challenge Trump once again.

"The Democratic party does not have a fundamentally different economic political agenda overall — it is Trumpism without Trump I would say," Inderjeet Parmar, the head of international politics at the U.K.'s City University, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Wednesday.

"They believe that they pretty much won 2016 by 3 million votes and that a handful of votes in four states was all that was between them and the White House, so they haven't changed their strategy very much."

"Alongside Trump's movement further and further to the right, they have effectively followed him along that path," Parmar said.