Airline stocks crater after Delta issues slightly lower revenue growth outlook

Shares of U.S. airlines tumbled Thursday after Delta Air Lines forecast slightly lower revenue growth, following downbeat sales projections from iPhone-maker Apple that stoked concerns of a global slowdown.

Delta shares were down more than 7 percent early in the session, while American Airlines dropped 10 percent to its lowest price since July 2016. United Airlines was down more than 5 percent, while Southwest Airlines shares were trading more than 4 percent lower.

Airline shares fell more than the broader market, which slid after Apple warned first quarter sales would be lower than expected, blaming a slowing Chinese economy. The NYSE Arca Airline index, which tracks 15 carriers, was down close to 5 percent, while the S&P 500 dropped more than 2 percent.

Delta said both leisure and business-travel demand was "healthy" in the fourth quarter. But airlines can be particularly sensitive to worries about slowing economies because lucrative business travel spending ebbs and flows with economic growth.

Delta issued fourth-quarter profit guidance of $1.25 to $1.30 per share — at the high end of a previous outlook it provided in the fall — but said unit revenues in the last three months of 2018 likely grew 3 percent, down from its previous forecast of 3.5 percent growth.

The Atlanta-based carrier said yield growth from last-minute bookings "was more modest than anticipated" in December.

Delta is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings in mid-January.

Smaller airlines' shares also fell. JetBlue Airways lost 4 percent, discount carrier Spirit Airlines dropped more than 8 percent while Alaska Air was down more than 6 percent.