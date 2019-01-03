It's more than just the trade war. Apple's China business has been under pressure for a while

Apple CEO Tim Cook partially blamed a slowdown in China when he cut guidance for the smartphone-maker — but the company's troubles in the world's second-largest economy began even before trade tensions escalated.

China has been Apple's "headache" for the last two years, said TuanAnh Nguyen, analyst at smartphone research company Canalys.

The iPhone-maker's business strategy has focused more on a "tightly-locked ecosystem" of services and devices, which may work in mature markets such as the U.S., he noted. But it may not work as well in China, where the market is more fragmented and local rivals offer innovative alternatives for a lower price, he added.

Greater China is Apple's third-largest market by revenue, accounting for about 18 percent in the fiscal fourth quarter.