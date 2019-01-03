Autos

GM Cruise and DoorDash are partnering on autonomous food deliveries

  • DoorDash and GM Cruise are partnering to test autonomous driving technology for food and grocery delivery.
  • Automakers are racing to develop business models for self-driving cars as they perfect the technology.
Two self-driving Chevy Bolt EV cars are seen during a media event by Cruise, GM’s autonomous car unit, in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 28, 2017.
Elijah Nouvelage | Reuters
Food delivery service DoorDash is partnering with General Motors' self-driving unit Cruise to test autonomous technology for meal and grocery deliveries, the companies said Thursday.

It is the latest step the autonomous driving technology firm is taking toward bringing its technology to market. The program will begin in early 2019 with and will be initially focused on the San Francisco area, the companies said.

"Delivery is a significant opportunity for Cruise as we prepare to commercialize our autonomous vehicle technology and transform transportation," Cruise CEO Dan Ammann said in a statement. "Partnering with DoorDash will provide us with critical learnings as we further our mission to deliver technology that makes people's lives better and more convenient."

Automakers are developing new business models for self-driving cars as they perfect the technology. Ford, for example, started autonomous delivery tests with Postmates and Domino's Pizza.

