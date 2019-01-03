Hasan Minhaj responds to Netflix pulling an episode of his comedy show in Saudi Arabia

Hasan Minhaj took to Twitter to make a satirical response to Netflix's decision to pull an episode of his show "Patriot Act" in Saudi Arabia.

"Clearly, the best way to stop people from watching something is to ban it, make it trend online, and then leave it up on YouTube," the U.S. comedian said in a Twitter post Wednesday.

An episode of the show blasting Saudi Arabia over the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the country's role in the Yemen civil war was taken down by Netflix last week.

The U.S. streaming giant removed it after the Saudi government made a legal request, alleging the content violated anti-cybercrime rules. Article 6 of Saudi Arabia's anti-cybercrime law prohibits the "production, preparation, transmission, or storage of material impinging on public order, religious values, public morals, and privacy" on the internet.

Netflix maintains the decision was taken following a "valid legal request" from the Kingdom to remove the episode. It stressed that its position was consistent with how other U.S.-based firms operate. The episode can still be viewed in Saudi Arabia via YouTube.