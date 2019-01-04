Here are 5 industries feeling the squeeze from the government shutdown

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees are working without pay through the partial government shutdown, but even people who don't get a federal paycheck are feeling the squeeze.

Industries, consumers and business owners around the country are feeling the impact from losing government services — all as a result of the standoff between Democrats and President Donald Trump over funding for a southern border wall.

A report from Democrats on the Senate Appropriations Committee, which was released ahead of the partial shutdown, said 9 out of 15 federal departments and "dozens" of U.S. agencieswould close. As funding runs out, more agencies are closing. The shutdown is in its 14th day.

Here are five industries that are being affected by the stalemate in Washington.