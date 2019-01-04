Fed chief Powell just walked back his autopilot remark and the financial markets love it

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell changed his tone on Fed policy, walking back a comment he made in December that rattled markets and made him sound rigid about the Fed's balance sheet.

Following the Fed's December meeting, Powell had said that the Fed's balance sheet wind-down was on "autopilot."

That unnerved some investors who had been concerned about financial market turbulence and expected Powell to say the Fed would be flexible with all of its tools. At the same meeting, the Fed had raised interest rates by a quarter point and reduced its interest rate forecast for 2019 to two hikes from three.

Powell gave context to the comment Friday, saying the Fed had intended the interest rate policy to be its active tool while it could allow the balance sheet wind-down to run in the background. "Some years ago, we decided that rate policy was going to be the active policy tool and the balance sheet would be allowed to shrink gradually and predictably in the background," he said.

Speaking at the American Economics Association annual meeting Friday, Powell said the Fed is able to "adjust policy quickly and flexibly" if it sees problems.