This former gang member learned about capitalism in prison   

When Angel Sanchez was incarcerated for gang-related charges, he debated Cubans who had fled the country about the merits of communism versus capitalism.

"As a teenager who has been in prison and has grown up in troubled neighborhoods and has always been on the other side of the law, there was always this rebellious nature," Sanchez said. "So communism seemed popular because it was the anti-establishment."

After he got his hands on an old Introduction to Business book, his perspective shifted.

"One of the reasons I'm very passionate about college education in prison is because of the transformative power of it," Sanchez said.

Sanchez is now a second-year law student at the University of Miami, and was an advocate for Amendment 4 in Florida's midterm election, which granted more than 1 million former felons their right to vote.

