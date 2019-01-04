The two renters are currently without pay because their employer, the United States Coast Guard, is entangled in the government shutdown.

The government has been partially closed for nearly two weeks now. In the meantime, 800,000 federal workers don't know when their next paycheck will come and many of the four million government contractors have also seen their income suspended.

For those who don't have much savings, making rent and mortgage payments is proving a challenge.

"Any delay in a mortgage payment could harm an individual's finances and their credit, which would affect potential purchases in the future," said Jessica Lautz, the managing director of survey research at the National Association of Realtors.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management tweeted out sample letters that federal workers can use with their landlord or mortgage lender to explain their predicament.

Michael Galletly, an information technology technician at the Department of Agriculture, called Wells Fargo, his mortgage lender, to change his payment schedule during the shutdown.

"This is a huge hit," Galletly, 48, said.