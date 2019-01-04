Phones can act as digital drugs that we use to seek pleasure, or to avoid discomfort and pain, Pierce said. Being aware of your own motives — as well as how tech products have been intentionally engineered to siphon as much of your attention as possible — may make a trivial observation (such as frittering away 10 minutes on Instagram) take on a new weight (like endlessly scrolling to avoid a hard task).

Along with that analysis, Pierce recommended creating a list of all the ways that you like using your phone, and all the usage behaviors that make you feel bad.

David Greenfield, an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry and founder of the Center for Internet and Technology Addiction, advises that you start with an intense digital cleanse — try not to check social media for a whole day, for example — and then compare your typical experiences and emotions with those you felt during decreased usage.

"The first step of the resolution is to prove to yourself that what you're resolving is necessary," he added.

Yes, there have been studies showing that social media can be bad for your mental health, and exploring how your phone affects your memory or attention span in deleterious ways, but ultimately it won't be the science that curbs your usage. Your phone habits are so deeply personal and entwined with your life that how you actually feel is a better motivator for change than the latest research, Pierce stated.

Along with a personal analysis, new tools released in the last year will let you gawk in horror at concrete data about your phone usage, too. Apple, Google, and Facebook now all have tools to show you how, and for how long, you use your phone or individual apps.

If you're an iPhone user, check out Screen Time to understand how hours you spend on your device every day and week, with a break down of the amount of time you spend in individual apps. Google's Digital Wellbeing tools can show you the same kind of data, but many are currently only available for Pixel and Android One phones. If you're an Android user without access, you can use download an app that tracks your smartphone habits, like QualityTime or Moment, to track usage.

Facebook and Instagram both have dashboards in their settings to show you your personal activity and set usage goals.