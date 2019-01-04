Trump blames Democrat takeover of the House for market sell-off, but says 'things will settle down'

President Donald Trump on Friday blamed the stock market sell-off on Democrats' regaining control of the House in the midterm elections in November.

"As I have stated many times, if the Democrats take over the House or Senate, there will be disruption to the Financial Markets," Trump said in a tweet. He added, however, that "things will settle down."

U.S. stocks have been under heavy pressure recently as fears of an economic slowdown, concern over a potential policy mistake from the Federal Reserve and an ongoing trade war with China have sent chills throughout financial markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 logged in their worst December performance since 1931 last month as the both fell more than 9 percent. The major averages also posted their biggest quarterly losses since the financial crisis in the fourth quarter of last year.

This is not the first time Trump has gone after Democrats for turmoil in financial markets. On Oct. 30, Trump said the market was taking "a little pause," as people awaited the results of the midterms. "If you want your Stocks to go down, I strongly suggest voting Democrat," Trump said in a tweet back then.

Trump has also blamed the Fed for the recent pressure in the stock market. Last year, the central bank raised its overnight rate four times. Last month, Trump tweeted: "The only problem our economy has is the Fed. They don't have a feel for the Market."

He also characterized last month's sharp pullback as a "glitch," saying on Wednesday: "It's going to go up once we settle trade issues and a couple of other things happen."﻿