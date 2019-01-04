Watch: President Trump makes statement at the White House amid partial government shutdown

President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a statement on Friday from the Rose Garden of the White House. The statement comes as talks to end a partial government shutdown remain at an impasse.

Earlier in the day Trump met with congressional Democrats for a two-hour meeting that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., described as "contentious."

The president threatened to keep a quarter of the government closed "for a very long period of time — months or even years" — until he gets the funding, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.