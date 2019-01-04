Willow unveils a new version of its smart breast pump

The Willow breast pump was one of the most talked about products at CES in 2017, since it was unlike any device of its kind. It's a wearable, quiet and hands free breast pump that fits inside your bra.

The company has just unveiled the Willow 2.0 at CES, which is an updated and improved version of its first pump.

I got to test out the original Willow pump when I was breastfeeding my daughter last year. I had a great experience using the pump, but there was a steep learning curve and it took a while to figure out the proper alignment. Plus, there were some reports of users getting injured because they weren't able to see what they were doing.

Willow fixed this with the new version of the pump since it's now transparent with a clear flange. Pumping moms will now be able to see how the pump aligns on their nipple and also can watch the milk flow. Before, the only way to see how much milk was flowing was to watch on the app. Moms will now be able to use the pump without the app.