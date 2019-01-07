Asia Markets

Asia markets trade higher ahead of US-China trade talks in Beijing; Japan soars 3 percent

  • Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 3 percent in early trade
  • The U.S. and China will hold vice ministerial level trade talks in Beijing on Jan 7-8, according to the Chinese commerce ministry.
  • Reports said a working team led by Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will come to China to have "positive and constructive discussions" with Chinese counterparts.

Stocks in Asia traded higher Monday morning as investor sentiment picked up slightly ahead of a round of trade negotiations between the United States and China in Beijing.

Japan's Nikkei 225 soared 3 percent in early trade while the Topix jumped 2.93 percent. Shares of automaker Toyota gained around 2.8 percent.

South Korea's Kospi also gained more than 1.3 percent as shares of steelmaker Posco jumped more than 4 percent.

Australia's benchmark ASX 200 rose almost 1.5 percent in early trade with most sectors seeing gains. The materials subindex advanced 2.2 percent as shares of major miners traded up; Rio Tinto was up 2.47 percent, Fortescue Metals Group gained 2.33 percent and BHP Billiton jumped 3.06 percent.

Symbol
Name
Price
  
Change
%Change
NIKKEI
---
HSI
---
ASX 200
---
SHANGHAI
---
KOSPI
---
CNBC 100
---

US-China trade talks

Mainland Chinese markets, which are closely watched in relation to Beijing's trade war with Washington, are set to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

The U.S. and China will hold vice ministerial level trade talks in Beijing on Jan 7-8, according to the Chinese commerce ministry. Reports said a working team led by Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will come to China to have "positive and constructive discussions" with Chinese counterparts.

The world's two largest economies slapped a series of punitive tariffs on each other's goods last year, sparking concerns over a global economic slowdown. The U.S. has already put tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods — and has threatened duties on double that value of products. Beijing has responded with tariffs on $110 billion in U.S. goods targeting politically important industries such as agriculture.

Monday's talks will follow moves and comments from central banks in both the U.S. and China.

The People's Bank of China cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 1 percent last Friday in a bid to stimulate lending amid concerns over a slowing economy.

Over in the U.S., Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would be "patient" in observing how the economy performs this year, and adjust monetary policy accordingly. Powell's comments, along with a strong jobs report stateside, sent stocks soaring last Friday after months of turmoil over concerns that the Fed could raise interest rates too quickly.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.119 after seeing highs above 96.8 last week.

The Japanese yen, widely considered a safe-haven currency, traded at 108.49 against the dollar after seeing highs below 106 in the previous trading week.

The Australian dollar was at $0.7122, recovering from lows around the $0.68 level last week.

"If ever there was a case of a currency going from zero to hero in the space of 24 hours it was the (Australian dollar) between (last) Thursday and Friday," Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, said in a morning note.

Attrill attributed the Australian dollar's strong rebound late last week to factors such as a recovery in commodity prices as well as a decline in the Cboe Volatility Index, commonly known as the VIX, which fell back to the 21 handle after "having been above 35 on both sides of Christmas day" in 2018. The VIX measures implied volatility on S&P 500 index options.

— Reuters and CNBC's John W. Schoen and Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
VIX
---
549
---
7203.T
---
HSI
---
KOSPI
---
ASX 200
---
.NKXQ
---
NIKKEI
---
VPL
---
SHANGHAI
---
ASX 200
---
NIKKEI
---
USD INDEX
---
USD/JPY
---
AUD/USD
---
RIO
---
FMG
---
BHP
---