Asia markets trade higher ahead of US-China trade talks in Beijing; Japan soars 3 percent

Mainland Chinese markets, which are closely watched in relation to Beijing's trade war with Washington, are set to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

The U.S. and China will hold vice ministerial level trade talks in Beijing on Jan 7-8, according to the Chinese commerce ministry. Reports said a working team led by Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will come to China to have "positive and constructive discussions" with Chinese counterparts.

The world's two largest economies slapped a series of punitive tariffs on each other's goods last year, sparking concerns over a global economic slowdown. The U.S. has already put tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods — and has threatened duties on double that value of products. Beijing has responded with tariffs on $110 billion in U.S. goods targeting politically important industries such as agriculture.

Monday's talks will follow moves and comments from central banks in both the U.S. and China.

The People's Bank of China cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 1 percent last Friday in a bid to stimulate lending amid concerns over a slowing economy.

Over in the U.S., Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would be "patient" in observing how the economy performs this year, and adjust monetary policy accordingly. Powell's comments, along with a strong jobs report stateside, sent stocks soaring last Friday after months of turmoil over concerns that the Fed could raise interest rates too quickly.