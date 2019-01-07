Huawei launches next-generation chipset for servers as it aims to become a top 5 cloud player

Huawei unveiled on Monday a next-generation chipset for servers, potentially pitting it against the likes of AMD, even as the Chinese technology giant faces political headwinds around the world.

The new chipset, called Kunpeng 920, is designed to go into data centers and will power the company's TaiShan server, which was also launched on Monday.

Huawei is keen to show it is pushing ahead with business despite major political headwinds, including the arrest of its CFO in Canada and continued accusations from the U.S. and others that the company's equipment could be used as a backdoor by the Chinese government to spy on citizens.

In response to a question from CNBC about whether political pressure could affect sales of the new server, William Xu, Huawei's chief strategy marketing officer and director of the board, told CNBC that the company hopes to attract customers by making good products.

"Only by achieving good-quality products can we win our customers. We will obey laws and restrictions in local markets, and eventually make products that are recognized and welcomed by customers," Xu told CNBC in a Monday interview.

Huawei's new silicon, known as a central processing unit (CPU), was designed by the company and based on a chipset architecture created by ARM, the U.K.-headquartered company now owned by SoftBank.