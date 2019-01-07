With mortgage rates poised to rise, it might be time to dust off a strategy that could help prospective homeowners afford their new abode.

TransUnion, one of three major credit bureaus, predicted that the average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage would approach 5 percent by the end of 2019.

This rate is a far cry from the heyday of double-digit interest rates in the 1980s, but it's a noticeable change from where rates were in the last year.

"For a lot of people who have only been around to know the mortgage environment where everything was 4 percent, 5 percent seems pretty dire," said Monica Sonnier, CPA and member of the American Institute of CPA's National CPA Financial Literacy Commission.

See below for average historical rates on 30-year mortgages.