Some of the weirdest new products with Amazon Alexa built in — from pet feeders to toilets

There are two things I'd like to tell you about CES 2019.

One: Google had a roller coaster at its booth.

Two: Support for Amazon Alexa is being built into pretty much every gadget you can think of.

There's a reason there are a lot of new products. Last year, Amazon announced tools that make it even easier for anyone to add Alexa into their gadgets, and Amazon's Alexa-ready microwave was a pretty good proof of concept of that.

I walked around the show floor this week and found a bunch of products with either Alexa right in them — which means you can talk directly to them — or support for Alexa, which means you can control them with an Amazon Echo. Some of the devices are new, while others were announced in the last year but seemed to have flown under the radar.

Here are some of the silliest — or most convenient, depending on who you are — places you can now find support for Amazon Alexa.