Court gives Sears new life, allows Chairman Eddie Lampert another chance to save retailer

A bankruptcy judge is giving Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert another chance to buy the department store chain out of bankruptcy and save roughly 55,000 jobs.

Sears on Tuesday had planned to tell the bankruptcy court it had rejected Lampert's $4.4 billion offer to buy the retailer, after it fell short of covering its bankruptcy expenses. Lampert, though, protested the decision, highlighting the extensive costs of Sears' bankruptcy advisors, a person familiar with the situation told CNBC.

Ultimately, a bankruptcy judge is giving Lampert more time. Lampert's hedge fund, ESL Investments, will now be required to pay a $120 million deposit by 4:00 p.m. Wednesday. Sears will then hold an auction Jan. 14, when it will compare Lampert's offer against others by liquidators.

Since Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Oct. 15, Lampert has been fighting to keep a few hundred Sears and Kmart stores open.

Sears' unsecured creditors, though, have argued there may be claims against Sears for deals done under his tenure as CEO and its largest shareholder, which include Sears' spinoff of Lands' End in 2014 and transactions with Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust Lampert created through some Sears' properties a year later.﻿