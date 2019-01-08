Cramer says Apple CEO Tim Cook feels good about 'real-time' reports on US-China trade talks

Apple CEO Tim Cook was notably reassuring when asked about the prospects of U.S.-China trade talks in a Tuesday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer.

"I felt that Tim came very close to saying that we could have a real breakthrough with China," Cramer said on television after the interview. "He was so encouraging, and he said his information was recent."

The United States and China will continue trade talks in Beijing for an unscheduled third day, a member of the U.S. delegation said on Tuesday, as the world's two largest economies looked to resolve their bitter trade dispute.

— Reuters contributed to this story.

